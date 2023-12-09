IMD issues orange alert, heavy rainfall warning for Kerala and Mahe

Published: December 9, 2023

IMD issues orange alert, heavy rainfall warning for Kerala and Mahe

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued forecasts predicting a potential heavy rain spell in southern states from December 8 to 10. The recent heavy rains have already impacted regions including Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala-Mahe, and Lakshadweep. On December 9, there is a potential for heavy rainfall at isolated places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, and Kerala-Mahe.
 
Kerala and Mahe are expected to receive Isolated Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall (115.6 to 204.4mm) on 9th December. Stay safe and take the necessary precautions to endure this weather, IMD said.

The IMD has expanded its forecast to include expectations of scattered rain and storms in multiple regions, covering Andaman-Nicobar Islands, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, and Karnataka.

 

