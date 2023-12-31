IMD issues red alert for dense fog in several states

The IMD has issued a ‘red alert’ in city for Sunday with an orange alert caution from January 1 to 4, signaling the potential onset of dense to very dense fog. The IMD extended its warning, predicting dense fog over Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan.

The IMD warned of 'difficult driving conditions with slower journey times' and diversion in airports, highways and railway routes.Flights and trains continued to be delayed and diverted due to low visibility. While the occurrence of fog is common during the winter months in northern India, this year's spell is particularly intense. This is the first time such dense fog has blanketed the region this season, raising concerns about potential health impacts and further travel disruptions. Meteorologists predict that the dense fog may persist for another two days, keeping the region on edge. People are advised to exercise caution while travelling and to stay updated on weather advisories.