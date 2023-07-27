IMD issues yellow alert for Delhi

New Delhi, July 27 The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for the national capital on Thursday, with predictions of intermittent showers over the next five to six days.

Heavy showers on Wednesday led to a fall in temperature which settled at 25.8 degrees Celsius, two notches below the seasonal average, this morning.

Generally cloudy sky with moderate rain is likely during the day with the maximum temperature expected to hover around 32 degrees, as per the weather man.

Relative humidity at 8.30 a.m. was recorded at 79 per cent.

On Wednesday, the IMD had also issued warnings of extremely heavy rainfall in areas such as Konkan, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Coastal Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana over the next two days.

Meanwhile, regions like Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, north Haryana, Chandigarh, and West Uttar Pradesh are likely to witness isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next three days.

