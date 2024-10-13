IMD issues yellow alert for seven districts in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 13 The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for seven districts of Kerala.

In a statement on Sunday, the IMD predicted heavy rain in Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, and Malappuram districts.

A yellow alert signifies heavy rainfall ranging from 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm. The weather department predicted that heavy rain, accompanied by thundershowers, is likely to persist in most parts of Kerala until October 18.

The IMD has cautioned people to avoid visiting areas prone to landslides, landslips, and waterlogging during the period.

Residents in vulnerable regions are advised to relocate to safer places.

The IMD also predicted that heavy rain could lead to poor visibility, temporary disruption of traffic or power due to waterlogging or tree uprooting, crop damage, and flash floods.

Squally weather is expected to affect the Kerala, Karnataka and Lakshadweep coasts until October 14 and fishermen are advised to refrain from venturing into the sea during the period.

Wind speeds are anticipated to range from 35-45 km/h, with gusts up to 55 km/h. The IMD has predicted a yellow alert in the Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Kannur districts on October 14.

The weather office predicted heavy rain in Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts for October 15.

The weather department's statement also indicated that Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts will experience heavy rain on October 16, with a yellow alert warning announced for these districts.

With the Northeast monsoon expected to hit Kerala by the third week of October, the state disaster management agency is preparing for any eventualities.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) is also gearing up for possible weather situations, and all the district Collectorates have made arrangements for the same.

