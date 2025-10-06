IMD issues yellow alert in Delhi-NCR; rain, thunderstorms expected

New Delhi, Oct 6 The weather in the National Capital Region (NCR) is set to shift once again, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Monday, warning of light to moderate rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds across Delhi and its adjoining areas.

According to IMD officials, the region is likely to experience winds of 30–40 kmph, accompanied by intermittent showers throughout the day. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 32 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is forecast at 24 degrees Celsius. Despite the rain, humidity levels may remain high, potentially causing discomfort and a muggy atmosphere once showers subside.

The changing weather is attributed to a strong western disturbance currently affecting northwest India. This system is expected to bring increased cloud cover, rainfall, and cooler winds to the region over the next 48 hours.

In the early hours of Monday, heavy rainfall lashed parts of Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Gurugram. The IMD issued an orange alert for the national capital and Gurugram, while Noida and Ghaziabad remained under a yellow alert, indicating a moderate risk of weather-related disruptions.

On Sunday, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 34.1 degrees Celsius, which is just below the seasonal average, and a minimum of 24.2 degrees Celsius, slightly above normal levels.

In terms of air quality, Delhi saw a brief improvement due to rainfall and strong winds. On Saturday, the city’s 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 138 (moderate), compared to 88 (satisfactory) on Friday, which marked the cleanest post-Dussehra day in three years.

The improvement ended a 21-day streak of moderate air quality, although levels are expected to fluctuate with the changing weather.

The IMD advises residents to remain cautious during thunderstorms, avoid open areas, and secure loose items that could be displaced by strong winds.

