IMD predicts above normal temperatures in most parts of country in December

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated on Friday that most regions across the country are expected to experience above-average minimum temperatures in December.

Addressing a press conference about the December temperature and rainfall forecast, IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra also said the occurrence of cold waves over north, northwest, central, east and northeast parts of country during the upcoming winter season (December to February 2024) is likely remain below normal.

Anticipated for December, maximum temperatures are expected to surpass normal levels across the majority of the country, with the exception of certain areas in central and north India, according to the India Meteorological Department. Additionally, above-average minimum temperatures are predicted for most regions.

Speaking about the monthly rainfall forecast for December, Mohapatra said it is most likely to be above normal across the country. Monthly rainfall over the country as a whole during December 2023 is most likely to be above normal (=121 per cent of long period average). Above-normal rainfall is most likely over most parts of the northwest, adjoining areas of central and east India and some areas of extreme south peninsular India, the IMD said.