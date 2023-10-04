IMD predicts extremely heavy rainfall over West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya in next two days

New Delhi, Oct 04 The India Meteorological Department on Wednesday said that isolated, extremely heavy rainfall is very likely over West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, and Meghalaya during the next two days. It also predicted exceptionally heavy rainfall over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on Thursday.

In its bulletin, the IMD issued a rainfall warning in east India.

“Light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall, along with thunderstorms and lightning, is expected over sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim till Friday,” said the weather forecast agency.

Similar conditions are likely in Jharkhand, Bihar, and Gangetic West Bengal on Wednesday and Thursday.

Additionally, the Andaman & Nicobar Islands may experience these conditions till Sunday. “Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is anticipated in West Bengal and Sikkim on Wednesday and sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on Thursday,” said the IMD.

In Northeast India, light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning are expected over Assam and Meghalaya, as well as Arunachal Pradesh till Friday.

“Nagaland and Manipur should be prepared for similar conditions on Wednesday and Thursday. Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is likely in west Assam and Meghalaya on Wednesday and Thursday,” said the IMD.

In Central India, light to moderate scattered rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning are expected in north Chhattisgarh on Wednesday.

“For South India, light to moderate scattered rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is likely over south Tamil Nadu on Wednesday,” the IMD predicted.

In Northwest and West India, the weather is expected to remain mainly dry over the region for the next five days.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor