IMD predicts heavy rain in seven TN districts as low pressure system persists

Chennai, Jan 12 The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall in seven districts of Tamil Nadu on Monday, as an atmospheric low-pressure system continues to prevail over the southern coastal region of the state and the adjoining Gulf of Mannar.

The weather system is expected to trigger intense showers across parts of the Cauvery delta and surrounding regions, prompting authorities to advise caution.

According to the IMD, districts likely to receive heavy rainfall today include Cuddalore, Ariyalur, Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, and Pudukkottai.

The Karaikal region in the union territory of Puducherry is also likely to experience spells of heavy rain during the day.

Meteorologists attributed the weather activity to a persistent low-pressure trough over the southern Tamil Nadu coast, which is drawing in moisture-laden winds from the sea. The rainfall is expected to be particularly significant in low-lying and delta regions, raising concerns over waterlogging in urban pockets and inundation of agricultural fields.

Officials have advised farmers and residents in vulnerable areas to remain alert and take precautionary measures.

Looking ahead, the IMD has indicated that rainfall activity will continue on Tuesday as well. Moderate rain is likely at a few places across the southern part of the state, while isolated locations in northern Tamil Nadu may also receive light to moderate showers.

The weather department noted that the intensity of rainfall may reduce slightly compared to Monday, but wet conditions are expected to persist.

In Chennai, the IMD has predicted moderate rainfall in some parts of the city. Cloudy skies, intermittent showers, and gusty winds are likely to dominate the weather through the day. Residents have been advised to plan their travel accordingly, as brief spells of rain could affect traffic during peak hours. Adding to the forecast, a private weather forecaster said that Chennai is likely to continue experiencing cool winds accompanied by heavy spells of rain.

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation, and disaster management teams have been kept on standby in districts expected to receive heavy rainfall. Further updates are likely as the weather system evolves.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor