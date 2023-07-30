IMD predicts heavy rainfall in eastern, NE states

New Delhi, July 30 The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted 'heavy to very heavy rainfall' in eastern and northeastern region of the country in the coming days.

It also said that there will be an increase in rainfall in northwest India between August 2-3.

Between July 30 and August 3, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi are likely to witness light to moderate, and heavy rainfall too.

"Moderate rainfall along with isolated heavy rainfall is likely to take place in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh during the next five days," the IMD said.

In east India, light as well as heavy rainfall is likely over Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal, and Andaman & Nicobar Islands during July 30 to August 3.

In the northeast, moderate to heavy rainfall is very likely over the region during the next five days.

"Heavy rainfall is also likely to take place in Arunachal Pradesh on August 2-3. The situation would be similar in Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura during August 1-3," it said.

As per the IMD, in West India, moderate rainfall along with heavy rainfall is likely to continue in Goa and Maharashtra in the next five days.

"In south India, moderate isolated to scattered rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is likely in Telangana on August 1 and in coastal Karnataka on August 2 and 3," it said.

