IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Andaman & Nicobar Islands

New Delhi, Aug 31 The India Meteorological Department on Thursday said that increase in rainfall activity over East & adjoining central India from Saturday while isolated heavy rainfall activity is likely over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura and Andaman and Nicobar Islands during next five days, and in extreme south Peninsular India during next three days.

In Northeast India, there is a forecast of light to moderate scattered rainfall, with the likelihood of fairly widespread rain and isolated heavy rainfall over Assam and Meghalaya on Thursday.

“Additionally, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura are expected to experience this pattern over the next five days,” the IMD predicted.

Moving to East India, the weather outlook includes light to moderate fairly widespread rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and isolated instances of heavy rainfall.

“The Andaman and Nicobar Islands can anticipate this weather over the next five days, while Gangetic West Bengal should be prepared for it on Sunday. Similarly, Odisha should expect these conditions from Saturday to September 4,” said the weather forecast agency.

Central India is predicted to observe light to moderate fairly widespread rainfall, along with thunderstorms and lightning. Chhattisgarh is likely to experience isolated heavy rainfall on Saturday and Sunday.

In South India, there is an anticipation of light to moderate scattered rainfall, including isolated heavy rainfall occurrences.

“Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal should be prepared for this weather from Thursday to Saturday. Kerala can expect it Thursday and Friday, while north Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana should anticipate these conditions on September 4. Particularly, there's a possibility of isolated very heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on Friday,” said the IMD.

For the rest of the country, the forecast suggests relatively subdued rainfall activity over the next five days.

