IMD predicts increase in rainfall in eastern India

New Delhi, Aug 16 The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said that there will be an increase in rainfall in eastern India from Wednesday, and the adjoining central Indian region from Thursday while subdued rainfall activity is likely to continue over rest parts of the country during the next 4-5 days.

The weather forecast agency, in its bulletin on Wednesday, said that in eastern India, there is a forecast of light to moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall.

"Heavy rainfall is expected in isolated areas over Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Wednesday and Thursday, Odisha till Saturday, Jharkhand from Wednesday to Friday, and West Bengal and Sikkim on Wednesday and Thursday," said the IMD.

There is also a possibility of 'very heavy rainfall' in Odisha on Thursday and Friday.

Northeastern region is likely to experience light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and isolated heavy rainfall.

"This weather pattern is likely to prevail in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura till August 20," the IMD predicted.

It further said that central India is expected to experience light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorms, along with isolated heavy rainfall.

Chhattisgarh could experience this weather from Thursday to August 20, while Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha may see it from Friday to August 20.

Besides, isolated heavy rainfall is likely in Uttarakhand from Friday to Sunday.

South India is likely to get light to moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning.

"Coastal Andhra Pradesh can expect isolated heavy rainfall on Friday and Saturday, and Telangana on Saturday. On the other hand, Tamil Nadu is anticipated to experience hot and humid weather on Wednesday and Thursday," the IMD said.

