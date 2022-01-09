IMD predicts rain in Delhi-NCR in next 2 hrs

India Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted that thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain with few spells of heavy intensity rain would continue to occur over and adjoining areas of the entire Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR) during the next two hours.

Taking to Twitter, the IMD said, "Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain with few spells of heavy intensity rain would continue to occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR ( Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Bahadurgarh, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Manesar)."

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain with heavy intensity rain over isolated places would continue to occur over and adjoining areas of Karnal, Safidon, Panipat, Gohana, Gannaur, Sonipat, Rohtak, Kharkhoda, Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Kosali, Sohana (Haryana) Saharanpur, Deoband, Nazibabad, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Kandhla, Bijnaur, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, Hastinapur, Chandpur, Baraut, Daurala, Bagpat, Meerut, Khekra, Modinagar, Kithor, Amroha, Moradabad, Garhmukteshwar, Rampur, Pilakhua, Hapur, Gulaoti, Siyana, Sambhal, Billari, Sikandrabad, Chandausi, Bulandshahar, Jahangirabad, Anupshahar, Bahajoi, Shikarpur, Khurja, Pahasu, Debai, Narora, Gabhana, Jattari, Atrauli, Khair, Aligarh, Iglas, Sikandra Rao, Hathras, Jalesar (U.P.) Bhiwari (Rajasthan) next 2 hours," the tweet said.

Delhi received overnight rainfall with thunderstorms on Saturday.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor