IMD predicts rain in TN's Western Ghats; fog likely in some parts

Chennai, Dec 30 The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rainfall at isolated places across the Western Ghats and parts of southern Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, owing to the influence of multiple atmospheric systems prevailing over the region.

According to the weather bulletin, an atmospheric circulation is currently active over the southeast Arabian Sea off the Kerala coast. Another similar system is present over the southeast Bay of Bengal, while a third circulation has formed over the south coastal region of Andhra Pradesh and adjoining areas.

The combined impact of these systems is expected to bring intermittent rainfall to select regions of southern India.

As a result, districts along the Western Ghats and parts of southern Tamil Nadu are likely to experience light to moderate showers at one or two places during the day.

Weather conditions are expected to remain largely dry across the rest of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal, although isolated pockets may witness mist or light fog during the early morning or late-night hours.

The IMD has also stated that there will be no significant change in minimum temperatures across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. However, in a few places, minimum temperatures may dip by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius below normal.

Cold conditions are likely to persist during the night and early morning hours, particularly in inland regions.

In the Nilgiris district and the Kodaikanal hill ranges of Dindigul district, the department has forecast the possibility of light frost or dew formation during late-night or early-morning hours. Such conditions are common during this period due to clear skies and lower temperatures in elevated regions.

For Chennai, the weather is expected to remain partly cloudy throughout the day. The city may experience light mist or fog during the early morning or late-night hours. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 29 to 30 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is expected to range between 21 and 22 degrees Celsius.

The Meteorological Department has advised residents, particularly those in hilly and low-lying regions, to remain cautious of changing weather conditions, especially during early morning hours. Farmers and commuters have also been advised to stay updated with local weather advisories, as intermittent changes in temperature and visibility may affect routine activities.

