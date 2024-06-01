IMD Predicts Southwest Monsoon Arrival in Madhya Pradesh by June 15

The Southwest monsoon is expected to arrive in Madhya Pradesh by June 15, two days ahead of its usual onset in the state, according to an official from the meteorological department on Saturday. The monsoon made an early onset over Kerala and the northeastern region on Thursday.

The simultaneous onset of the monsoon over both Kerala and the northeast is a rare occurrence, having happened only four times previously: in 2017, 1997, 1995, and 1991.

Talking to PTI, Pramendra Kumar, meteorologist of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Bhopal Centre, said, "Monsoon is likely to set over Madhya Pradesh around June 15 or a day or two ahead of its normal schedule." The state is expected to receive more than its normal rainfall this season, he said, adding that the average rainfall of the state was 949 mm.

Last year, the monsoon arrived in Madhya Pradesh on June 25 but quickly covered the entire state, he said. Another meteorologist from IMD's Bhopal Centre, Prakash Dhawale, noted that the southwest monsoon has made an early onset over Kerala. If the progression continues as expected, the monsoon is likely to reach southern Madhya Pradesh a day or two before June 17, he said.