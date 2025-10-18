IMD warns intensification of twin weather systems brewing over Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal

Chennai, Oct 18 Two simultaneous low-pressure systems are developing over the seas surrounding peninsular India, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said, warning of potential intensification over the next 48 hours.

According to the latest IMD bulletin, a well-marked low-pressure area persists over the Kumarakom coast and the adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal.

At the same time, a cyclonic circulation has been observed over the southeast Arabian Sea and the Lakshadweep region in the upper atmospheric levels.

Due to this circulation, a new low-pressure system is expected to form over the southeast Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep by Saturday night.

Meteorologists predict that this system will move west-northwestward and could intensify into a depression within 48 hours.

Meanwhile, the IMD confirmed that another low-pressure area has already formed over the Arabian Sea, which is also likely to strengthen further over the next two days.

Adding to the complex weather pattern, the IMD noted that a fresh low-pressure area is likely to form over the southeast Bay of Bengal on October 24. This system is expected to move west-northwestward toward the Tamil Nadu coast, possibly intensifying as it approaches the mainland.

Such twin developments - one over the Arabian Sea and another over the Bay of Bengal - could significantly influence rainfall activity across southern India in the coming days.

In its regional forecast, the IMD said that light to moderate rain with thunderstorms is likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal today (October 18).

Heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places in The Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Theni, Dindigul, Erode, Salem, Namakkal, and Karur districts.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the southeast Arabian Sea and the adjoining Lakshadweep area due to rough sea conditions. Coastal residents have been urged to remain alert for possible strong winds and localised flooding, especially in low-lying areas and river basins.

Meteorologists say that while these systems are still evolving, their combined influence could set the tone for an active phase of the northeast monsoon, which began earlier this week across Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

