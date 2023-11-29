IMD warns of cyclonic development, anticipates weather turbulence across multiple regions

New Delhi, Nov 29 The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said that a well-marked low pressure area lies over southeast Bay of Bengal and south Andaman Sea that is likely to intensify into a depression on Thursday and intensify into a cyclonic storm over Southwest and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal around December 2.

The IMD added that in the next three days, there is anticipated interaction between the middle-level westerlies and lower-level easterlies across Central India.

“Over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh, expect scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall/snowfall coupled with thunderstorms and lightning on Wednesday and Thursday,” it said in the bulletin.

Additionally, isolated heavy rainfall/snowfall may occur in specific areas, particularly over Kashmir-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad on Wednesday.

“Isolated light rainfall is expected over the plains of Northwest India during the next three days,” said the IMD.

In Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha, there's a forecast of light to moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning over the next three days.

“On Wednesday, isolated hailstorms are likely in Madhya Pradesh. Simultaneously, in Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada, anticipate light isolated rainfall with thunderstorm activity on Wednesday and Thursday, along with isolated hailstorms on the latter day,” said the IMD.

Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe are expected to experience light to moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorm activity at isolated places over the next five days.

“Heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal till December 3, over Kerala and Mahe on Saturday and Sunday, and over Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on December 2 and 3,” the IMD added.

