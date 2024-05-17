IMD Warns of Severe Heatwave Across Rajasthan, Delhi, UP and Haryana May 20

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted heatwave to severe heatwave conditions in several areas of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and some parts of Rajasthan on May 20, 2024. Additionally, isolated to a few pockets of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand, Gujarat, Saurashtra, and Kutch are also likely to experience heatwave conditions.

The IMD on Friday issued a red alert for extremely heavy rainfall in Kerala from May 20-21. Additionally, the southern states of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka are also expected to experience heavy rainfall over the next four days.

In its special message on Friday, the IMD informed about a cyclonic circulation situated over south Tamil Nadu and its surrounding areas in the lower tropospheric levels. Additionally, another cyclonic circulation was reported over Rayalaseema and adjoining north Tamil Nadu, spanning the lower and middle tropospheric levels.

