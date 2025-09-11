Implement citizen-centric 'Aaple Sarkar 2.0' portal to get benefits of govt schemes easily: CM Fadnavis

Mumbai, Sep 11 Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, on Thursday, directed the state administration to integrate the portals or apps of other departments on a single online portal.

The benefits of all government services and schemes should be provided through a single "Aaple Sarkar" portal, the Chief Minister said.

This is being done to ensure that citizens get the benefits of government services and schemes in an easy and convenient manner, he added.

The state government intends to provide the benefits and services of government schemes to the citizens in the most convenient manner using technology, the Chief Minister said in a meeting on 'Governance Process Re-Engineering'.

The Chief Minister added that state government is improving the governance in order to further improve 'Ease of Living'.

He has directed to make the citizen-centric 'Aaple Sarkar 2.0' portal "technology-friendly" and implement it by October 2 so that every citizen of the state can get the benefits of schemes and services in a short time and without any hassle.

Chief Minister Fadnavis also directed the state administration to implement the changes to be made to facilitate the provision of benefits and services to citizens in a three-phased schedule, starting from November 26, 2025 (Constitution Day), January 26, 2026 (Republic Day) and May 1, 2026 (Maharashtra Day).

Giving instructions to include the benefits of schemes in the Right to Service Guarantee Act from now onwards, the Chief Minister said that now in the Right to Service Guarantee Act, the government is guaranteeing only services, but henceforth the benefits of schemes should also be guaranteed to the citizens based on the eligibility criteria.

"After the citizens apply, the entire process should be informed to them online. Information about their application should be provided to the applicant citizens at every stage. Also, there should be a facility to register the citizens' responses online on the portal after the benefits of the scheme are approved or after receiving the service. Their complaints should also be resolved online. To get the benefits of the schemes and services in a simpler manner and in a shorter period of time, the number of columns in the application and the number of documents attached should be reduced," he added.

Chief Minister Fadnavis said that the entire process should be made online by reducing the steps of application approval in the schemes.

The benefits of all the schemes should be provided through the 'MahaDBT' portal, he added.

"Offline method should not be used in any way, the benefits of the schemes should be provided online only."

"The procedure should be done in such a way that citizens do not have to go to government offices. Arrangements should be made so that citizens can know the steps of application and service approval on the online portal itself. Services and benefits associated with some departments should be integrated on the portal. These services should be provided through a single portal by any means," CM Fadnavis said.

According to the Chief Minister, the state government is taking steps to provide services through WhatsApp.

The connectivity of government services provided through WhatsApp should be provided on this portal, CM Fadnavis said.

"Through all these efforts, the role of the state government is to ensure that citizens get the benefits of government schemes and services in an easy, simple manner and in a short period of time. Every department should work with dedication for this and implement this procedure," he added.

The meeting was attended by State Information and Technology Minister Ashish Shelar, Chief Secretary Rajesh Kumar, Chief Commissioner of the State Service Rights Guarantee Commission Manukumar Srivastava, among others.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor