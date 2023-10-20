Important cases heard in Supreme Court on Thursday

New Delhi, Oct 20 Here is a list of some of the important cases which were heard in the Supreme Court on Thursday.

TN Minister moves SC seeking medical bail

Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji on Thursday moved the Supreme Court against an order passed by the Madras High Court refusing to grant him bail on medical grounds in connection with the alleged cash-for-jobs scam.

SC gives bail to accused posting offending posts against PM Modi, his late mother

The Supreme Court has granted bail to a person accused of posting offending and abusive social media posts against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother after he had expressed regret for his actions.

SC notice on plea by NewsClick officials

The Supreme Court on Thursday issued notices to Delhi Police on the petitions filed by NewsClick founder and editor-in-chief Prabir Purkayastha and Human Resources head Amit Chakraborty, challenging their police custody in the case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Satyendar Jain's interim bail extended

The Supreme Court has extended former Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain's interim bail in an alleged money laundering case till November 6.

SC upholds election of an MLA from Arunachal Pradesh

The Supreme Court on Thursday set aside the Gauhati High Court's judgement and upheld the 2019 election of BJP MLA Dasanglu Pul to the Arunachal Pradesh Assembly.

States and UTs must ensure that district officers appointed under anti-sexual harassment law: SC

The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Women and Child Department in every state and Union Territory to ensure appointment of district officers under the anti-sexual harassment law within a period of four weeks.

SC confirms interim protection for UP BJP spokesperson

The Supreme Court on Thursday confirmed and made absolute interim protection from arrest granted to Uttar Pradesh BJP spokesperson Prashant Kumar Umrao, who was booked by Tamil Nadu Police for allegedly spreading false information about attacks on Bihar migrant labourers in the southern India state.

