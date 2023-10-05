Important cases heard in Supreme Court on Thursday

New Delhi, Oct 5 Here are some of the important cases which the Supreme Court heard on Thursday.

* Delhi excise policy case: SC clarifies question was not to implicate AAP

While hearing the bail pleas of former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday, Justice Sanjiv Khanna clarified that the bench's query was a legal question and not meant to implicate anyone.

* SC agrees to examine plea seeking termination of 24-week pregnancy

The Supreme Court has agreed to examine a plea filed by a married woman seeking medical termination of her over 24 weeks' pregnancy. A special bench of Justices Hima Kohli and B.V. Nagarathna ordered that the petitioner will be examined by a medical board in AIIMS at 11 a.m. on Friday.

* SC reserves verdict on granting immunity to lawmakers for accepting bribes

A seven-judge Constitution Bench headed by CJI D.Y. Chandrachud reserved its verdict on a reference made against a 1998 judgment of the apex court granting immunity to lawmakers from criminal prosecution for accepting bribes to make a speech or vote in the Parliament or state legislatures.

* Disqualified Lakshadweep MP moves SC

Disqualified Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Faizal has knocked the doors of the Supreme Court against a fresh order of the Kerala High Court refusing to suspend his conviction in an attempt to murder case.

* SC allows father to meet child in mall

The top court has said that the environment during which visitation rights are exercised also matter, adding that granting such rights to a parent in the court premises could not be in the interest of the child.

* SC dismisses appeals preferred by resolution professional

Dismissing an appeal filed by a Resolution Professional (RP), the Supreme Court said that an RP should maintain a neutral stand and it is for aggrieved parties, including the Committee of Creditors (CoC), to take recourse to appropriate legal remedies.

* Not permissible for HC to review its own order granting bail: SC

The Supreme Court has said that it is not permissible for the high court to review its own order granting bail unless there are valid grounds available for cancellation of bail. SC directed Registry to appoint sign-language interpreter for hearing-impaired lawyer.

* ED's PMLA case against Sisodia faces legal lacunae

The Supreme Court said that without evidence of bribery, it might be difficult to act against former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in the money laundering case filed against him by the ED. The bench also pointed out that the generation of money is not an offence under Section 3 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor