Important cases heard in Supreme Court on Tuesday

New Delhi, Oct 3 Here is a list of some important cases which Supreme Court heard on Tuesday:

Chandrababu Naidu

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to pass any interim relief on a plea filed by Telugu Desam Party supremo and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, who is behind the bars in connection with the alleged Skill Development Corporation scam case.

Ram Setu

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to entertain a PIL seeking directions to the Centre to construct a wall in the vicinity of Ram Setu and to declare it as a national heritage monument.

Rahul-Sonia pleas

While referring to pleas filed by Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi against the transfer of their tax assessments to the central circle, the Supreme Court on Tuesday said that central assessments may be required if there were cross-transactions between individuals.

PFI conspiracy case

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to interfere with an order of the Madras High Court granting bail to a Madurai-based advocate, who was arrested by the NIA in connection with the Tamil Nadu Popular Front of India conspiracy case.

Ex-IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt

The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed three petitions by sacked IPS officer Sanjeev Bhatt against a trial judge alleging unfairness in a trial related to a drugs planting case against him, and also imposed Rs 3 lakh fine on him.

Krishna Janmabhoomi case

The Supreme Court on Tuesday said that it will hear on October 30 the Shahi Eidgah Masjid managing committee's plea against the Allahabad High Court order transferring to itself a clutch of petitions seeking various reliefs with respect to the dispute.

Bribing special judge

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed immediate release of the directors of Gurugram-based realty company M3M Group, Pankaj Bansal and Basant Bansal, who were behind the bars in connection with a money laundering case pertaining to the alleged bribing of a CBI/ED judge.

