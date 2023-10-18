Important cases heard in Supreme Court on Wednesday

New Delhi, Oct 18 Here is a list some of some important cases which Supreme Court heard on Wednesday.

Issue of DERC chairperson's appointment will have to await judgement of Constitution Bench: SC

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said that the issue of appointment of chairperson of Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) will have to await the outcome of the proceedings pending before a 5-judge Constitution Bench.

SC draws up contempt proceedings against two members of NCLAT bench for defying apex court order

The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued contempt notice to two members who were a part of a bench of NCLAT which allegedly defied an order of the apex court last week.

SC adjourns hearing on a plea filed by Chanda Kochhar seeking early retirement benefits

The Supreme Court on Wednesday adjourned hearing on a plea filed by former ICICI Bank CEO and MD Chanda Kochhar seeking her early retirement benefits which were revoked by the Bank's Board of Directors.

SC to hear pleas by NewsClick editor, HR head on Thursday

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said that it will hear the petitions filed by the editor-in-chief of NewsClick, Prabir Purkayastha and HR head Amit Chakraborty on Thursday.

SC begins hearing petitions challenging money-laundering act, seeks submissions on Nov 22

The Supreme Court on Wednesday heard the petitions filed against the 2022 judgment which upheld the constitutional validity of the provisions under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) relating to the Enforcement Directorate's powers to arrest, seize, the presumption of innocence, and stringent bail conditions.

SC notice to Air India over plea for more compensation for Kerala plane crash

The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued notice on petitions filed by the affected passengers seeking compensation for their losses in the tragic Air India Express Flight IX-1344 crash at the Karipur International Airport, Kozhikode in 2020.

