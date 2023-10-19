Imports of laptops, servers for sale in market not exempt from licensing in new rules

New Delhi, Oct 19 The government issued a notification on Thursday stating that notified IT hardware items essential for Capital Goods are exempt from import licensing requirements.

For instance, laptops/tablets accompanying machinery such as MRI machines, CNC machines, Unmanned Arial Vehicles (UAVs), etc., are examples of allowed exemptions.

However, if servers or laptops etc. themselves are the primary capital goods, this exemption does not apply.

“The importers are allowed to apply for multiple authorisations. The authorisations issued shall be valid up to 30th September 2024. Subsequent to the issuance of an Import Authorisation, the quantity(s) as mentioned on a valid Import Authorisation may also be amended at any point, subject to the overall value of the import authorisation remaining unchanged,” the notification explains.

The application for amendment may be filed online on the DGFT Website, it added.

The new "import management system" will require companies to register the quantity and value of imports. Its purpose is "to ensure that all this provides us with the kind of data and information we need to make sure that we have a completely trusted digital system," said S. Krishnan, Secretary Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

The clarification has been issued with regard to DGFT Notification No. 23/2023 dated 03rd August 2023 read with Notification No. 26/2023 dated 4th August 2023 and Notification No. 38/2023 dated19th October 2023 whereby Import of certain specified IT Hardware was ‘Restricted,’ the order from the office of the DGFT states.

The notification states that SEZ Rule 27 and Para 6.01(d) of the FTP 2023, SEZ units and EOUs/EHTP/STPI/BTP are not required to obtain a 'restricted import authorisation' for import of restricted IT hardware. The given exemption is allowed only for the captive consumption of the concerned importing unit(s).

There are no import restrictions on spares, parts, assemblies, sub-assemblies, components, and other inputs necessary for the IT hardware devices as specified under notification 23/2023 dated 03.08.2023.

