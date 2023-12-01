Improper antibiotic use may lead to severe kidney infections

Hyderabad, Dec 1 A man’s attempt to treat his daughter's illness through antibiotics using Internet knowledge led to severe kidney infection, doctors said.

The case underlines the need to follow responsible healthcare practices

The patient was successfully treated at the Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology (AINU) Secunderabad.

According to Dr. Raghavendra Kulkarni, Consultant Urologist at AINU, the incomplete antibiotic courses resulted in infection and the formation of a stone-like structure called Matrix.

A female architect, having struggled with kidney stones, sought relief from another hospital where efforts to remove the stones proved futile. Turning to AINU for a second opinion, a CT scan revealed several 10-13mm sized stones. Only two were actual stones while the rest had transformed into Matrix.

A year and a half ago, the patient underwent surgery to address kidney stones, but some remained unresolved. Instead of seeking professional advice for recurring symptoms, she relied on her father's advice and incomplete antibiotic courses. This led to antibiotic resistance and bacterial protein precipitates, causing Matrix formation.

The patient presented symptoms of obstructed kidney and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI). Intervention involved diverting the blocked urine followed by surgical intervention / PCNL to remove the stones.

Post-surgery, the patient disclosed a history of taking antibiotics for UTI symptoms, consistently stopping courses midway. Dr. Raghavendra Kulkarni stressed the importance of avoiding self-prescription and completing prescribed antibiotic courses. He highlighted the risk of matrix formation, particularly in women, due to untreated infections. The recommended treatment, Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy (PCNL), proved effective in this case.

