Improving lives in Kashmir, successful free medical camp organized in Srinagar

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 3 : A free medical camp was organized at Gurudwara Mehjoor Nagar in Srinagar that offered free medical consultations, check-ups, and basic diagnostic tests to the local community.

Baseera The Home, a non-profit organization dedicated to improving healthcare access for underserved communities, has collaborated with Ujala Cygnus Multispeciality Hospital and FAST (Federation for all Societies and Trust) to organize the free medical camp.

People of all ages and backgrounds were welcomed to avail themselves of the camp's services on Saturday.

The camp was efficiently staffed by a team of experienced doctors, nurses, and medical technicians from Ujala Cygnus Multispeciality Hospital. They provided specialized care in various fields including cardiology, pediatrics, gynecology, and orthopedics.

In addition to medical services, the team also offered counselling and guidance on health and wellness, along with the distribution of educational materials focusing on preventive healthcare.

Dr Touseef Ahmed, Founder and Secretary General of Baseera the home, expressed his delight in partnering with Ujala Cygnus Multispeciality Hospital and FAST for this significant initiative.

"Our aim is to improve healthcare access for underserved communities, and we believe that this medical camp will provide much-needed medical care to those who need it the most," he said.

Dr Rakesh Roy, CEO of Ujala Cygnus Multispeciality Hospital, expressed pride in being associated with the initiative.

"We are committed to providing quality medical care to everyone, regardless of their socio-economic background," he said. Dr Roy also emphasized the importance of raising awareness about preventive healthcare and encouraging people to prioritize their health.

The free medical camp provided a valuable opportunity for members of the community to receive quality medical care at no cost. This initiative not only addressed immediate healthcare needs but also aimed to promote a culture of proactive health management within the community.

Baseera The Home, Ujala Cygnus Multispeciality Hospital, and FAST have demonstrated their commitment to making a positive impact on healthcare accessibility, and their joint efforts are sure to have a lasting effect on the well-being of the local community.

