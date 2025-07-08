Imran Masood's Waqf remarks draw BJP's wrath, mixed reactions from SP

New Delhi, July 8 Congress MP Imran Masood has triggered a fierce political row with his remark that the Waqf Act would be scrapped "within an hour" if the Congress comes to power at the Centre.

While the BJP slammed Masood for what it called an "impossible and irresponsible" statement, some leaders from the Opposition extended their support or chose to remain cautious.

Speaking at a Congress event during the party's 'Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan (Organisation Building Campaign)', Masood, the Lok Sabha MP from Saharanpur and a member of the Joint Committee on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, said, "Once the Congress forms the government, the Waqf Board Act will be scrapped within an hour."

His remarks come months after the Parliament passed the contentious Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

The Bill was approved by the Lok Sabha on April 3, with 288 members voting in favour and 232 opposing, and passed in the Rajya Sabha on April 4 after a marathon 13-hour debate.

President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent to the Bill on April 5, officially enacting it into law.

Masood's comment drew swift backlash from BJP leaders.

BJP's National Spokesperson Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said, "He will have to wait for at least 100 years. The Congress was in power for 50 years and did nothing that benefited people. Now they talk about scrapping the Act? They will pay for their past wrongs for the next 100 years."

Uttar Pradesh Minister Anil Rajbhar also criticised the Congress MP and told IANS, "Imran Masood is making statements that will never come true. He is daydreaming. The Indian Parliament has passed this law as per constitutional procedures, and to talk about scrapping it now is neither responsible nor practical."

Meanwhile, some leaders from the Opposition adopted a more cautious or nuanced stance.

Maharashtra NCP(SP) MLA, Rohit Pawar said, "According to some reports, big-shot businessmen and real estate firms have their eyes on Waqf Board lands. The land should stay with the poor. If someone is doing business on it, it is wrong. I think the Congress is also concerned about such misuse."

Samajwadi Party (SP) spokesperson Manoj Kaka refrained from endorsing Masood's remarks, stating, "I don't know what Imran Masood is trying to say. This decision lies with the government. I would not like to comment on such leaders."

However, Maharashtra SP MLA, Abu Azmi defended the Congress MP, telling IANS, "He said the right thing. The government is doing everything possible to harass Muslims. If he's saying the Waqf Act should be scrapped under a new government, then I welcome that sentiment."

