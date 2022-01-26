In 1950, our country took the first step of truth, equality: Rahul Gandhi greets the nation on Republic Day

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday took to Twitter to extend greetings on the occasion of the 73rd Republic Day by terming the celebration of first Republic day in 1950 as a "first step of truth and equality."

"On the occasion of Republic Day in 1950, our country took the first step with confidence in the right direction. Salute to that first step of truth and equality. Happy Republic Day. Jai Hind!" Rahul Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.

India is celebrating its 73rd Republic Day today.

As many as 21 tableaux including those 12 states and nine ministries or government departments were a part of the Republic Day parade.

The celebrations this year are special as Republic Day falls in the 75th year of Independence, being celebrated as 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' across the country.

It has been decided that the Republic Day celebrations will now be week-long from January 23-30 every year. This year, the celebrations commenced on January 23, the birth anniversary of great freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, and will culminate on January, 30 which is observed as Martyrs' Day.

( With inputs from ANI )

