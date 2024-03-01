In a first, 4 IAF units to get President's Standard & Colours on one day

New Delhi, March 1 President Droupadi Murmu, who is the Supreme Commander of the Indian Armed Forces, will be awarding the President's Standard and Colours to four Indian Air Force units on March 8 - the first time in the IAF's history that four units will get the coveted honour together on one day.

The award of the President’s Standard and Colours is the highest military honour for any armed forces unit.

The selected units are recognised for the meritorious services rendered by them during the past 25 years. The Ministry of Defence said that the award is an acknowledgement of the operational excellence, dedication and proven contribution of these units both during peace and war.

President Murmu will be awarding the President’s Standard to 45 and 221 Squadrons and the President’s Colours to 11 Base Repair Depot (BRD) and 509 Signal Unit.

The President’s Standard will be received by 45 Squadron Commanding Officer, Group Captain M. Surendran, and 221 Squadron Commanding Officer, Group Captain Shubhankan, while the President’s Colours will be received by 11 BRD commander, Air Commodore Ashutosh Vaidya, and 509 Signal Unit commanding officer, Group Captain Vivek Sharma.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor