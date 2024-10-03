In a first, Assam to launch 39 co-districts: CM Sarma

Guwahati, Oct 3 The Assam government has decided to set up "co-districts" in the state, which will be a first-of-its-kind approach in India, asserted Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday.

Sarma, in an X post, said on Thursday: “Taking Governance one step closer to people! Tomorrow, we begin launching ‘Co-Districts’. This unique initiative, first in the country, will decentralise district administration. Co-Districts will ensure implementation of our vision of Minimum Govt, Maximum Governance.”

He further stated that the first phase rollout of 39 co-districts will be completed on Friday and Saturday (October 3 and 4).

The important features of these co-districts include smaller administrative units below the district level and timely access to essential government services by citizens.

Sarma claimed that this significant step will improve efficiency, bringing governance to the grassroots; it will also streamline citizen-centric services.

A slew of essential services will be provided under this co-district initiative that will include issuing certificates like next of Kin/Caste/Non-Creamy Layer/PRC, magisterial powers etc. Moreover, government permission for events, functions, fairs, etc will also be provided by the co-district office and people will not have to visit the district headquarters for the majority of official matters.

Sarma said: “Issue of ration cards, distribution of rice under government scheme, sale and buying permission of lands etc will be done at co-district level. This will take government machinery to the doorstep of people.”

Earlier, the Chief Minister stated that the state government planned for a massive overhaul of the administration with an aim to push government machinery at the people’s doorstep.

Outlining the plan, Sarma said: “We are aiming at the de-centralisation of administration from the state headquarters. The Deputy Commissioners of each district are to be equipped with the powers bestowed on the Chief Secretary-level officers. Moreover, the guardian ministers of the districts will act as the CMs in each district.”

“We have transferred maximum power to the district level, and then it will go to the block level. It will help the poor people living in rural areas, as they will never have to visit the state headquarters for any sort of work,” he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor