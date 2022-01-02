In a first, TN woman performs baby shower of her pet cats in Coimbatore

A pet parent performed a baby shower ritual for her pregnant cats in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore on Sunday.

Pet parent, said, "We have performed this to shower blessings on our pregnant cats. We are giving them special cat food, snacks. People conduct baby showers for humans so we did the same for our cats as they are members of our family. We came to the clinic and organized the baby shower along with the doctors."

A veterinary doctor who attended the baby shower said, "This kind of ceremony for pregnant cats is a first of its kind and it will make the pregnant cats happier."

( With inputs from ANI )

