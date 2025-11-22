In ‘Bharat’ they will not be allowed to start construction: UP Dy CM on Trinamool MLA’s Babri Masjid remark

Lucknow, Nov 22 Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Saturday reacted to Trinamool Congress MLA Humayun Kabir’s announcement that he will lay the foundation stone of his proposed 'Babri Masjid' in Murshidabad on December 6, the anniversary of the demolition of the original structure in Ayodhya. Maurya asserted that “on the land of Bharat, they will not be allowed to start such a construction.”

Kabir, who had announced the proposal for the mosque last year, said the event is expected to attract nearly two lakh people, with over 400 prominent personalities present on stage, and that the construction would take about three years.

Speaking to IANS, Keshav Prasad Maurya said, “In the name of Babur, on the land of Bharat, whether it is Congress, the Samajwadi Party, or any other party that stands against Hindus, if they think that Babur, a foreign invader who broke the Ram temple and created a structure, should be honoured, they are mistaken.”

“Babri Masjid was demolished on December 6, 1992, by kar sevaks. Now, on the land of Bharat, they will not be allowed to start such construction,” he told IANS.

Maurya also reacted to the Congress' decision to hold the ‘Vote Chori’ Maha Rally' on December 14 at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi.

“Congress raised the issues of vote theft and SIR during the Bihar elections, and the RJD supported them. Look at the condition of RJD and Congress in Bihar today. An even worse situation awaits all those who back the Congress’ agenda, whether it is the RJD, Trinamool Congress, or the Samajwadi Party. The same downfall will come in Uttar Pradesh in 2027 and in West Bengal in 2026,” he said.

“SIR is a process of purifying the voter roll, and it is an constitutional process. This is not the first time it has taken place, but this time they are creating controversy because they want to return to power,” Maurya added.

Earlier in the day, Congress General Secretary and MP K.C. Venugopal announced that the Congress will hold a 'Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod Maha Rally', on December 14 at 1:30 p.m. at Ramlila Maidan in the national Capital. He said the “spectre of vote chori” is the biggest danger facing Indian democracy today.

Venugopal took to social media platform X to make the announcement, stating, “The spectre of Vote Chori is the biggest danger looming over our democracy today. To send a message across the nation against these attempts to destroy our Constitution, the Congress will be holding the 'Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod Maha Rally, on December 14th (1.30 pm onwards) at Ramlila Maidan, New Delhi."

He added, “We have received crores of signatures from every corner of India, rejecting the BJP-ECI’s nefarious tactics like adding bogus voters, deleting Opposition-inclined voters, and manipulating voter rolls at a mass scale. Not only that, every Indian has seen how the ECI bends rules, ignores Model Code of Conduct violations, and indulges in daylight bribery to help the BJP rig elections. The ECI, which was once a neutral umpire, is now a blatantly partisan player - completely destroying the very concept of a level playing field in elections."

