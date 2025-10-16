In Bihar’s badlands, Anant Singh seeks redemption, Veena Devi seeks revenge

Patna, Oct 16 As the political heat in Bihar is rising, at the center of it all is Mokama, a constituency long known for its muscle power, legacy politics, and fierce loyalty.

For decades, the road to victory here has depended less on party machinery and more on personal influence, local equations, and caste balance.

This time, the contest has become even more intriguing -- a face-off between two powerful political families.

On one side stands former MLA Anant Singh, popularly known as “Chhote Sarkar”, and on the other, Suraj Bhan Singh’s family, represented by his wife and former MP Veena Devi. Suraj Bhan Singh is known in Bihar’s political circles as “Dada.”

Veena Devi filed her nomination papers on Thursday at the Barh subdivision office, in the presence of senior RJD leaders and hundreds of party workers.

Having received the RJD’s election symbol on Thursday morning, her candidature marks a new chapter in Mokama’s volatile political history.

The battle lines are now clearly drawn -- it’s Anant Singh vs. Veena Devi, “Chhote Sarkar” vs. “Dada’s family.”

Political observers believe that the Mokama showdown could influence the larger political narrative in Bihar.

For the RJD, this contest is about demonstrating its outreach across communities and reclaiming lost ground in central Bihar.

For Anant Singh, once a strongman with cross-party appeal, this election could decide the future of his political relevance.

“This contest is not just about Mokama -- it’s about prestige, legacy, and credibility,” says a Patna-based political analyst.

Mokama has always been a barometer of Bihar’s grassroots politics -- a blend of influence, loyalty, and legacy.

As campaigns heat up, rallies grow louder, and local dynamics shift, all eyes will be on this decisive, high-profile battlefield.

Whether the voters back the formidable experience of Anant Singh or the renewed vigor of Veena Devi, the outcome here is expected to echo across Bihar’s political landscape.

Anant Singh is a man whose political and legal journey has been nothing short of dramatic. He contested the 2020 Assembly election on the RJD ticket and won from Mokama. However, his tenure was cut short after he was convicted under the Arms Act by the MP-MLA court in Patna and sentenced to 10 years in prison, leading to his disqualification as MLA.

In the 2022 Mokama by-poll, his wife Neelam Devi contested on an RJD ticket and successfully retained the seat. But in a political twist, she crossed over to the NDA during the February 2024 floor test of the Nitish Kumar government. Following that, Anant Singh was acquitted in the Arms Act case due to a lack of evidence.

However, controversy returned early this year when he was booked in the Nauranga-Jalalpur firing case after a confrontation with the Sonu-Monu gang.

He surrendered and was lodged in Patna’s Beur Jail before being released on bail recently. Now, Singh is making a political comeback -- this time as a Janata Dal (United) candidate.

Meanwhile, Suraj Bhan Singh, Veena Devi’s husband, remains one of the most recognized and controversial figures in central Bihar politics. He won the Mokama Assembly election in 2000 as an independent candidate, defeating his former mentor Dilip Singh.

Known for his influence across Barh, Mokama, and Barahiya, Suraj Bhan faced over two dozen criminal cases, including the high-profile killings of Brij Bihari Singh, Rami Singh of Begusarai, and Ashok Singh, a Mokama councilor.

His gang rivalry with Ashok Samrat was once among the most discussed in Bihar’s political circles. The 2025 Mokama election is shaping up to be much more than a routine contest -- it’s a showdown of reputations, power, and survival.

For Anant Singh, victory means political redemption; for the RJD and Veena Devi, it’s about reclaiming lost ground and asserting dominance in the heart of Bihar’s political Badlands.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor