In Cong-ruled states, 'money comes but no account of where it goes': JP Nadda

Bilaspur (Himachal Pradesh), Oct 4 BJP National President and Union Minister J.P. Nadda on Friday said that in the Congress-ruled states, "there is a hole in the plate as money comes, but there is no account of where it goes", while asserting that the grand old party is working to trouble the people in "every way".

Slamming the Congress-led government in Himachal Pradesh led by Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda, at a public meeting in his hometown Bilaspur, said that drugs valued at Rs 5,600 crore have been caught in India and a Congress leader has been found involved in it.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government is engaged in taking Himachal Pradesh forward, but the Sukhu government has created anarchy here. Today, Himachal has become 100 per cent free from open defecation. I was very surprised to hear in the morning that CM Sukhu had imposed tax on toilet seats (in each household). Now what should we call this? ... the state government has lost its mind. Tell me whether corruption has increased in this Congress government or not?" J.P. Nadda wondered.

The Congress government in the state issued a notification for charging water and sewerage bills from the residents. Out of the Rs 100 water charge, the toilet tax will be 25 per cent per residence. This has led to an uproar with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) slamming the government over the "bizarre" tax.

"The Congress is working to trouble you in every way. Wherever there is a Congress government, the drug business grows there with leaders involved in this," J.P. Nadda said.

The Union Minister further said: "Work is being done on the national highway (in Himachal) because the BJP under the leadership of PM Modi is engaged in serving you, while the Congress government here is leaving no stone unturned to trouble you. Chief Minister Sukhu here says that 'the Centre is not helping us'."

Meanwhile, thanking the people for giving all four Lok Sabha seats in Himachal to the BJP, J.P. Nadda said: "You made the Lotus bloom in Kangra, Hamirpur, Mandi and Shimla... today, the NDA government is there in 18 states, including the BJP government in 13 states. We would also like to tell you that due to your tireless efforts and strength, today the BJP's Lotus has bloomed on 98 per cent of the land and 97 per cent of the population has voted for the BJP. And, I thank the people of India and the people of Himachal that they took care of us and blessed our party."

"When I observe Himachal in public life, I confidently say that if there is any milestone of development in Himachal, it bears the symbol of the Lotus, which represents the Bharatiya Janata Party. We must keep this in mind," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor