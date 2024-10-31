In Diwali celebration on Arunachal border, Rijiju has brief encounter with Chinese troops

New Delhi, Oct 31 Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Minister Pradesh Kiren Rijiju on Thursday celebrated Diwali with the jawans in the border area of Bumla in Arunachal Pradesh where he also had a brief encounter with Chinese troops on the LAC.

“Diwali with brave jawans at Border in Bumla, Arunachal Pradesh. #HappyDeepavali2024 #Diwali,” the Union Minister wrote on X.

Rijiju, who hails from Arunachal Pradesh, also had a brief interaction with the Chinese soldiers, some of which also snapped pictures of him and saw the conference room where top commanders of both sides (India and China) hold talks.

The Union Minister interacted with jawans and motivated them while celebrating the festival. “PM Modi has been celebrating Diwali with the jawans. And I have also been celebrating Diwali amongst the jawans since 2014. If you are away from your families, why should we be celebrating the festival with our families? That is why we come to celebrate Diwali with you," the Union Minister is heard saying in one of the videos posted on his X handle.

He also left a marker with his name and the date of his visit at a specially designated point in the military post.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated the festival of lights with personnel from the Border Security Force (BSF), Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force in the Sir Creek area of Gujarat's Kutch.

PM Modi brought festive cheer to the troops stationed at this remote and challenging border location and was seen offering sweets to the personnel as he participated in the celebrations at Lakki Nala, near Sir Creek. This area, forming part of the creek channel of Sir Creek, marks the beginning of the creek border with Pakistan.

Known for its marshy terrain, the location poses significant challenges for patrol operations and is under the vigilant watch of the BSF.

Sir Creek, a 96-kilometer-long disputed border area between India and Pakistan, often becomes a focal point for infiltration attempts by drug smugglers and terrorists from Pakistan.

However, BSF forces, including their elite Crocodile Commandos, have consistently foiled these threats to safeguard Indian territory.

During his visit, PM Modi lauded the BSF troopers for their unwavering dedication to keeping the nation's border safe and secure under challenging circumstances, sources revealed.

The Prime Minister also engaged with the troops, enquiring about recent changes in their operational environment and discussing potential adjustments to ease their duties, according to sources.

PM Modi took a close look at the creek area, spending about an hour with the personnel before departing for Bhuj.

This visit is a continuation of his annual tradition since 2014 - when he made a surprise visit to the Siachen Glacier - of celebrating Diwali with soldiers deployed at border posts, a gesture that highlights his appreciation for the armed forces' contribution to national security.

Last year, the Prime Minister celebrated Diwali with soldiers in Lepcha, Himachal Pradesh, which is adjacent to the Chinese border.

