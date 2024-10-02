In Era of Dictatorship, Gandhi Ji’s Way of Satyagraha More Important Than Ever: Delhi CM Atishi

On the occasion of 155th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, in a veiled attack on the Modi government, said that in the era of dictatorship, Gandhi ji's way of Satyagraha is much more important than ever. CM Atishi, Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel, and Minister Mukesh Ahlawat paid floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri at Delhi Assembly on Wednesday, on their birth anniversaries.

Atishi said, "Today is the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. I think perhaps there never was anyone else like him in the world. He taught Satyagraha through love and peace. He taught people to fight for the truth and fight against injustice. I think in this era of dictatorship, Gandhi ji's way of Satyagraha is much more important than ever." Delhi CM also paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary, also celebrated as 'Gandhi Jayanti' at the Rajghat in the national capital. The Delhi Chief Minister also paid floral tribute to former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri at Vijay Ghat on his birth anniversary. Meanwhile, Delhi LG VK Saxena also paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat to commemorate Gandhi Jayanti.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also paid their tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat in the national capital.

In a post on X, Prime Minister Modi paid his heartfelt tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary, emphasising the lasting impact of Bapu's life and ideals based on truth, harmony and equality, and said that these principles continue to inspire the people of the country. "On behalf of all countrymen, salutations to Pujya Bapu on his birth anniversary. His life and ideals based on truth, harmony and equality will always remain an inspiration for the countrymen," PM Modi said in a post on X.

PM Modi also paid tribute to former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on his birth anniversary. In a post on X he said, "Respectful tribute to former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on his birth anniversary, who dedicated his life for the 'jawan', 'kisan', and 'swabhiman' of the country." Gandhi Jayanti is celebrated every year to mark the birth anniversary of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, who is also known to be the 'Father of the nation'. The whole nation pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on this day and it is marked as a national holiday. Born on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar town of Gujarat, Mahatma Gandhi or Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi adopted a non-violent resistance and was at the forefront of the freedom struggle against colonial British rule with utmost patience. This led to India finally achieving its independence in 1947.