In fourth list, Congress names five candidates for Haryana polls

New Delhi, Sep 12 The Congress late Wednesday night released a list of five candidates for the Haryana Assembly elections. Earlier in the day, the party announced its candidates for 40 seats.

The party has named former Haryana Youth Congress chief Sachin Kundu as its candidate for the Panipat Rural seat, and state youth wing's spokesperson Rohit Nagar as its candidate for Tigaon.

Besides them, the Congress named Parimal Pari for the Ambala Cantt seat, Satbir Dublain for the Narwana-SC reserved seat, and Sarva Mitra Kamboj for Rania.

This was Congress' fourth list for Haryana and so far, it has declared the names of 85 candidates for elections to the 90-member Assembly.

In the third list released earlier in the day, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Surjewala's son Aditya was named as the party candidate for the Kaithal seat.

Other candidates named in the third list include Chander Mohan for Panchkula, Ch. Nirmal Singh (Ambala City), Akram Khan (Jagadhri), Raman Tyagi (Yamunanagar), Mandeep Singh Chatha (Pehowa), Vikas Saharan (Kalayat), Sultan Singh Jadola (Pundri), Rakesh Kumar Kamboj (Indri), Sumita Virk (Karnal), Virender Singh Rathore (Gharaunda), Varinder Kumar Shah (Panipat City), Jai Bhagwan Antil (Rai), Mahabir Gupta (Jind), Balwan Singh Daulatpuria (Fatehabad), Jarnail Singh (Ratia), Gokul Setia (Sirsa), Bharat Singh Beniwal (Ellenabad), Chander Parkash (Adampur), Rahul Makkar (Hansi), Ram Niwas Ghorela (Barwala), and Ram Niwas Rara (Hisar).

The party has named Anil Mann for Nalwa seat, Rajbir Singh Fartiya for Loharu, Sombir Singh (Badhra), Manisha Sangwan (Dadri), Anita Yadav (Ateli), Rao Narinder Singh (Narnaul), Jagdish Yadav (Kosli), Mohd Israil (Hathin), Karan Dalal (Palwal), Raghubir Tewatia (Prithla), Vijay Pratap (Badhkal), Parag Sharma (Ballabgarh), and Lakhan Kumar Singla (Faridabad).

Congress candidates named in the third list, who are contesting elections from seats reserved for Scheduled Castes, are Pradeep Narwal from Bawani Khera, M.L. Ranga (Bawal-SC), Pearl Chaudhary (Pataudi-SC), Pooja Chaudhary (Mulana-SC), and Devinder Hans (Guhla-SC).

The last date for filing nomination papers is September 12. Voting for single-phase Assembly elections will be held on October 5 while the counting will be taken up on October 8.

