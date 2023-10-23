In guise of 'Fakir', Raj CM indulges in corrupt practices: Union Minister Shekhawat

Jaipur, Oct 23 Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Monday hit back at Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's statement regarding ‘Fakiri’.

Taking a jibe at Gehlot, Shekhawat said, "You would never have heard any fakir in the country who keeps tom-tomming in the world saying that he is a great fakir. But these hypocrites, under the guise of' 'fakir', indulge in corrupt conduct and behaviour.They live a double life. Those people have to make such absurd statements to explain themselves."

Shekhawat said, "Even at that time when the CM had said that he did not have an inch of land, I knew that he had forgotten about his flat. Apart from this, you must have forgotten how the money came through the Mauritius route. Where did the investment go and then returned to his and his son's accounts?"

On the question of contesting elections from Sardarpura against Gehlot, the Union Minister said that it is the party's job to decide. "In the party, I come from, there is no tradition that the workers should decide from where they will contest elections. In the family I come from, if my organisation decides that I have to work in any field other than politics, then I am ready for that too," he said.

During a Press conference, Gehlot had said, "The people of Jodhpur are witnesses, they have seen my Fakiri since childhood. I have been staying at Circuit House for 40 years. I also have the flat which all MPs and MLAs have, which is not fit for living. Modi had said that I am more honest than Ashok Gehlot. Then I had to say, I am a bigger 'Fakir' than you. You are the Prime Minister and I am the Chief Minister of a state, he said.

