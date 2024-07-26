In heated RS debate, Chouhan asserts BJP's farmer focus, slams Cong for 'lack of genuine concern’

New Delhi, July 26 A heated debate on Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops erupted in the Rajya Sabha on Friday between the ruling and opposition parties.

The discussion was triggered by a question posed by Samajwadi Party MP Ramji Lal Suman, inquiring about the government's timeline for starting MSP payments to farmers.

In response, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, “Farmers are like gods to us. Serving them is akin to serving God -- it is a sacred duty. Recently, we established a three-member committee to enhance the transparency of the MSP system, ensuring that our farmers face no difficulties.”

“To date, there have been 22 meetings on this issue, not just one or two. The committee’s recommendations will be put into action in near future. They have proposed granting more autonomy in agricultural pricing and improving the agricultural distribution system,” he added.

In response, the Samajwadi Party MP said, “Avoiding the issue won’t resolve anything. The government should first clarify when the farmers will receive their MSP.”

The SP MP further criticised Chouhan, saying, “They profess that farmers are like gods, but I can confidently say that they have no genuine connection with farmers.”

As the debate over MSP heated up, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar intervened, saying, “What is going on here? Is Ram questioning Shiva?”

Meanwhile, Chouhan said, “Our government is actively working to increase MSP rates, and the opposition's accusations are entirely baseless. They claim we are anti-farmer, but no one is more dedicated to farmers than Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"We will not rest until we achieve full prosperity for the farmers. The BJP has provided more MSP to farmers than the Congress ever did, and our government is offering Rs 1.68 lakh crore in fertiliser subsidies.”

Chouhan also detailed the differences between the NDA and UPA governments in their approach towards farmers' welfare.

Sharply criticising the Congress, Chouhan said, “The Congress has no genuine connection with the farmers. They only engage in politics under the guise of supporting the farmers. Congress members seek to plunge this country into chaos, but I firmly believe that as long as the BJP is in power, we will ensure that farmers' interests remain safeguarded.”

