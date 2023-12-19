In his first meeting, Raj CM asks officials to prepare action plan for 100 days

Jaipur, Dec 19 In his first meeting with senior officials, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Monday evening asked the officials to prepare an action plan for the next 100 days.

He also said that whatever plan is made, it should be made keeping in mind the coming 25 years. The idea is to keep the 25-year vision completely clear. He reiterated the policy of zero tolerance against corruption.

The CM said that the officers should keep in mind the BJP's resolution letter in the 100-day action plan and include those resolutions which can be completed in 100 days.

They should also ensure that those tasks are completed on time. “Do good work and get the work done quickly,” he said.

Sharma said that all the existing public welfare schemes of the Central Government should be publicised in all districts and the public should definitely get their benefits. This should be ensured at all costs.

The Chief Minister said that the state government will work following the policy of zero tolerance towards corruption. "We have to make our meaningful contribution in taking developmental initiatives launched by the Prime Minister to every corner of the state. We have to move forward only on the vision of Sabka Saath-Sabka Vikas-Sabka Vishwas.

Sharma held talks with senior officials of all departments at the Government Secretariat on Monday. "Our schemes, programmes and policies should be effectively implemented and reach the common people," he said.

Sharma said that corruption-free administration, women's safety and strong law and order are our priorities in the state.

"Effective monitoring of financial expenditure will be done so that every penny can be used for public welfare. Any kind of corruption will not be tolerated in administration. He said that if corruption comes to light at any level, accountability will be fixed and strictest action will be taken and those who protect the corrupt will also not be spared. The work of the common people in government offices should be done with complete transparency and sensitivity," he added.

The Chief Minister said that all officers should study the resolution letter in detail. It has been prepared based on the suggestions given by the common people for their upliftment.

Sharma said, "The aim of our government is to fulfill the promises made to the public in the resolution letter. It will act as a policy maker for you. We have to benefit the common people by preparing an effective action plan for the next 100 days on the basis of the resolution letter.

The CM instructed all department officials to prepare a 100-day action plan in their respective departments and present it within 10 days.

