In his second term, Yogi to promote religious tourism

Lucknow, March 23 In its second term, the Yogi Adityanath government will be taking forward its vision to establish Uttar Pradesh as the 'religious tourism hub' of the country.

The Yogi Adityanath government has several reforms in store which will provide immense employment opportunities to the people in the state.

According to a spokesperson for the state government, concerned authorities have been working for the past five years for developing religious sites and increasing facilities for the devotees.

The Yogi government, in its first term itself, gave priority to the development of the religious sector, accelerating the development of places including Ayodhya, Kashi and Mathura.

The construction work of Ram temple in Ayodhya is going on in full swing. At the same time, the infrastructure development in Ayodhya is also going on a rapid pace. More than 17 projects worth Rs 138 crore have been completed in Ayodhya. Work is going on a war-footing on 54 projects at a cost of Rs 3,126 crore.

The pilgrimage centres falling on the 84 Kosi Parikrama Marg are being developed. The government also plans to develop Ayodhya as a Vedic City under which roads are being constructed for Panchkosi, 14 Kosi and 84 Kosi Parikrama.

In these religious places, airports are being constructed, roads are being widened and markets are being organised so that tourism can be facilitated.

Varanasi, despite being a big centre of religious faith, could not achieve the position that it should have in terms of tourism due to meagre facilities.

Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham was constructed at a cost of more than Rs 600 crore within five years of the BJP government. Cruise service started operating to woo tourists. Along with this, a new development project was prepared for the 70 km long Panchkosi road. This has further strengthened the identity of Kashi at the international level, thereby increasing the number of tourists coming from India and abroad.

Continuing with its policy of promoting religious tourism in the state, the state gave priority to maintaining the purity of the Braj region.

The Yogi Adityanath government is constantly trying to make Braj region a world class tourist destination through the Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad.

Also, there is a grand celebration of 'Krishnotsav' in Mathura and 'Rangotsav' in Barsana. The construction of ropeway is going on in Barsana.

The Yogi government had declared Vrindavan, Nandgaon, Govardhan, Gokul, Baldev and Radhakund pilgrimage areas in 2017 itself.

The country's largest city forest is being developed near Kalidah Ghat of Yamuna River in Vrindavan, which will be the centre of tourist attraction.

A Tourist Facilitation Centre, Geeta Research Institute and Auditorium, construction of Annapurna Bhawan is being undertaken in Vrindavan, Jubilee Park in Mathura, Barsana and Nandgaon are also being developed for tourist facilities.

