In J&K’s Reasi, training programme for ‘assistant bookkeeper’ brightens lives of youth

Jammu, Jan 6 A customized training programme for the Assistant Bookkeeper in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir promises to bring a paradigm change in the lives of individuals enrolled for it.

The training programme, organised by SBI RSETI Reasi, with the support of Central government, provides skill-based education to local youth and offers training, free of cost to all the participants.

A total of 34 candidates from different areas of District Reasi have enrolled and are actively participating in the training programme. The course focuses on imparting both theoretical knowledge and practical skills related to bookkeeping, accounting practices, and maintenance of financial records.

A couple of students enrolled for the programme shared their joy and happiness over being part of the job-skilling opportunity and also shared how they are benefitting from it.

Arati Devi, a local resident told IANS that they were completely unaware of the scheme until they got enrolled for it.

“We are receiving free computer training. We express our gratitude to Modi government for this. This is a very good initiative. It will help people from poor backgrounds like us to pursue computer courses. This will pave way for our employment and success,” she said.

She added that as girls, they were deprived of many opportunities, but today, the central government is launching several schemes for their empowerment.

Another student, Parveen Akhtar thanked the Centre, stating, “We are getting the opportunity to learn computers for free. Earlier, we had absolutely no knowledge about it. In our area, girls' education is not given any priority, but today I am able to study computers. I would express my gratitude to central government for this.”

“We are becoming self-reliant. Today, we are experiencing a sense of independence. This is a matter of great joy for us, which truly cannot be expressed in words,” she added.

Student Kavita Sharma said that she learned a lot about computers.

“Earlier, I had absolutely no knowledge about computers. Today we are brimming with confidence. We have received complete information about Tally, GST, and are creating attendance sheets on the computer,” she added.

Faculty member Rahul shared some insights about the programme and explained that this is a computer-related course in which students are primarily taught about computer accounting.

“There are a total of 34 students in our batch, of which 15 are residing here. Their lodging and food expenses are being covered by the government. All these students have come from remote areas,” he informed.

“The main objective of this course is to provide students with comprehensive knowledge of computers so that they do not face any difficulties when they start working,” he added.

Notably, the initiative reflects government’s commitment to skill development and self-employment generation opportunities among the youth. The free training programme by SBI RSETI Reasi is indeed playing vital role in empowering unemployed youth by enhancing their employability and encouraging them towards sustainable livelihood opportunities.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor