In Kerala, there is a new group of ‘professionals’ called ‘students’: VC

Thiruvananthapuram, July 18 Kerala University Vice-Chancellor Dr Mohanan Kunnummal, who has been under fire from protesting activists of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI), on Friday, lashed out at the recent rampage at the university headquarters, blaming it on so-called “student professionals.”

Addressing the media upon visiting the office for the first time since the June 30 violence, Kunnummal said he had stayed away due to the large-scale damage caused by the protesters.

“I was informed that the agitators would not prevent me from entering the office, so I came today. So far, I have signed 1,828 degree certificates and cleared all pending files -- there’s nothing left now,” he said.

Dr Kunnummal, who is the Vice-Chancellor of Kerala University of Health Sciences and currently holds additional charge of Kerala University, did not hold back in criticising a section of students.

“Do you know there's a massive fraud being carried out by some students? They enrol in a three-year course, never write a single exam, and after three years, they register for another course. Their main occupation is to create unrest and stir political issues. These people are what I call ‘student professionals,” he said, adding, “I am a medical professional -- I believe in rules and responsibility.”

On the ongoing administrative turmoil, Kunnummal defended his decision to suspend Registrar Dr K.S. Anil Kumar for allegedly disrespecting the Chancellor, Governor Rajendra V. Arlekar.

“The Governor was invited to a university programme, but the Registrar later told him not to attend. That is clear disrespect, and that's why he was suspended. An inquiry will determine the reasons behind his actions. I urge everyone to follow the rules,” the VC said.

Kerala University, once a premier academic institution, is now mired in administrative chaos, with two individuals simultaneously claiming to be the Registrar -- a situation that reflects the deepening power tussle between the Governor and the state government.

Earlier this week, protests led by the CPI(M)-backed SFI turned violent following the suspension of Registrar Anil Kumar. Although an acting Registrar has been appointed, Kumar continues to attend office, defying the order.

At the heart of the crisis lies a political standoff: VC Kunnummal is backed by Governor Arlekar, while Registrar Kumar enjoys the support of the Pinarayi Vijayan-led state government.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor