In last 4 years, 61,000 km roads have been constructed in Rajasthan: CM Gehlot

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India] June 2 : Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said that 61,000 kilometres of roads have been constructed by spending 30 thousand crore rupees in the last 4 years.

Gehlot who laid the foundation stone and inaugurated 53 roads, ROBs and bridges costing 3377.55 crore rupees, further said that his government is continuously working to create excellent infrastructure in the state.

"In the last 4 years, 61,000 kilometres of roads have been constructed by spending 30 thousand crore rupees. In all, about 1.30 lakh km has been constructed by the state government at a cost of more than Rs 70,000 crore rupees. The road is being constructed," Rajasthan SM said while addressing the reporters.

Gehlot further said that the Public Works Department has done commendable work in the last 4 years.

"Work orders for construction have been issued in a time-bound manner. Also, effective monitoring is being done to ensure quality. 18 Independent Quality Monitors have been appointed for quality control. Missing link roads are being constructed to connect remote areas by road," he added.

