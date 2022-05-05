In-laws marries off widowed daughter-in-law after son dies due to covid

Many people have lost their loved ones due to covid. A similar heartbreaking incident has now come to light. A couple lost their son due to covid, but after that they decided to support their daughter-in-law and give her a new life. Leaving aside the grief of their son's demise, the family took a unique step for the happiness of daughter-in-law. They got their daughter-in-law married and gave her a dowry. Their actions are being lauded everywhere. According to sources, Mukesh and Pooja, son of Rameshchand Soni, a resident of Sikar district in Rajasthan, were married in 2003. Last year, Mukesh contracted corona and died due to it. Pooja's in-laws encouraged her to start a new life. They started looking for a boy for Pooja.

Pooja's in-laws found a boy for her and arranged her marriage. At this time, her father-in-law did her 'kanyadaan'. At the time of Kanyadana, Pooja's father-in-law gifted her an FD of Rs 2.10 lakh. The marriage took place in a very simple manner in Janakinath temple. Pooja also has a one-year-old daughter. She will stay with her mother after marriage. At present, this incident is being discussed everywhere and the in-laws are being appreciated.