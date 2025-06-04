In Maha, Paraguayan President calls for international cooperation to fight drug mafia

Mumbai, June 3 President of the Republic of Paraguay, Santiago Pena Palacios, on Wednesday, during his meeting with the Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan, made a strong case for international cooperation to fight the drug mafia in Latin America.

The President said Paraguay is not involved in any war or conflict. He told the Governor that Latin America is suffering from organised crime and drug trafficking, adding that Latin America is a large producer of drugs, although Europe is the consumer.

He called for international cooperation to fight the menace of the drug mafia.

Highlighting Paraguay’s strengths as the 'food basket of Latin America', the President emphasised that his country has much to offer and is keen to build strong partnerships with India in the areas of agriculture and green energy.

The President noted that the two nations share many common values and interests, forming a solid foundation for enhanced cooperation across multiple sectors, said the release issued by the Raj Bhavan.

Paraguayan President expressed hope that India, as the world’s fourth-largest economy and largest democracy, will play an even more significant role on the global stage in the years ahead.

President Santiago Pena said in the year 1955, during a session of the United Nations General Assembly, Paraguay had paid a special tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, recognising his philosophy of non-violence (Ahimsa) and his immense contribution to the global struggle for peace and justice.

The Governor hosted a reception in honour of the President of the Republic of Paraguay, Santiago Pena Palacios, upon his arrival in Raj Bhavan on his first state visit to Maharashtra.

Chairman of Maharashtra Legislative Council Ram Shinde, Minister of Protocol Jaykumar Rawal, Chief of Staff, M G & G area Maj Gen Bikramdeep Singh, Flag Officer Commanding Maharashtra Area Rear Admiral Anil Jaggi and invitees were present.

President Santiago Pena, who is on a three-day visit to India, expressed his deep admiration for all that he has witnessed during his visit to India.

The President of Paraguay was accompanied by Foreign Minister Ruben Ramirez Lezcano, Ambassador of Paraguay in India Fleming Raul Duarte Ramos, National Senator of Paraguay Natalicio Chase, Member of Parliament Miguel del Puerto, Governor of the Department of Amambay Juan Acosta and other representatives.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also met and welcomed the President of Paraguay.

In his post on X, he said, “It was a pleasure interacting with him. Our enriching dialogue explored promising avenues for collaboration between Maharashtra and Paraguay. His recent meeting with PM Modi makes us look forward to a resilient and enduring partnership between the two nations! Wishing you a wonderful stay in Mumbai, Hon President Sir!”

