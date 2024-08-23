In maiden visit as Army Chief, Gen Upendra Dwivedi reviews security situation in Manipur

Imphal, Aug 23 The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Upendra Dwivedi, on Friday began his two-day visit to Manipur to review the security situation in the ethnic strife-torn northeastern state, officials said.

This is General Dwivedi’s first visit to Manipur after taking over as the COAS on June 30.

Soon after his arrival in Imphal, the COAS accompanied by senior Army officers met Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh.

The Chief Minister later said in a post on X: “Had a productive meeting with General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of Army Staff, along with Lieutenant General RC Tiwari, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Lieutenant General Abhijit S Pendharkar, General Officer Commanding 3 Corps, and Major General Ravroop Singh, Inspector General of Assam Rifles (South), at my Secretariat.”

“I deeply appreciate General Dwivedi’s visit to Manipur. Deliberated on critical issues concerning the current situation of our state. We reaffirmed the cooperation between the state government and the security forces in effectively responding to the challenges we face, maintaining peace and harmony in the state,” Singh, who also holds the Home portfolio, added.

A defence spokesman said that upon his arrival in Imphal, the COAS was briefed on the operational preparedness of the commanders on ground.

General Dwivedi also held a discussion with the heads of various security agencies in the state, wherein he expressed his appreciation for the insights shared by them, the spokesman said.

He also said during his meeting with the Chief Minister, the Army Chief discussed the internal security situation and the role of the Army and Assam Rifles in ensuring early return of peace and stability in Manipur.

The COAS reaffirmed Indian Army’s commitment to ensuring a secure environment for the people of Manipur.

General Dwivedi also interacted with the troops and complimented the soldiers for their professionalism, operational readiness, and dedication to duty.

The COAS also met with the Army veterans and praised their selfless service and invaluable contributions towards nation building, the defence PRO said.

Ever since the ethnic violence broke out in Manipur on May 3 last year, a large number of Army troops along with Assam Rifles, various Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) have been deployed to deal with the hostilities between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities.

Kudiep Singh, former Director General of CRPF, is serving as a security advisor to the Manipur government.

At least 226 people have been killed, 1,500 injured and over 60,000 displaced since violence broke out in the state more than 15 months ago.

The riots began after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe status.

Ten Kuki-Zo tribal MLAs along with all the leading organisations of the community have been demanding a separate administration or a Union Territory for the tribals in Manipur.

The Central and the state governments have been strongly opposing the demand.

