In Modi 3.0, fresh push on lateral entry of bureaucrats; move to bring 45 domain experts

New Delhi, Aug 17 Amid the major bureaucratic reshuffle this week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led dispensation has now opened doors for the inclusion of professionals with domain expertise at the Joint Secretary and other senior-level ranks in government departments.

The applications for lateral entry came for at least 45 posts of Joint Secretary, Director and Deputy Secretary ranks in 24 Central ministries.

Notably, this is the biggest proposed lateral entry of bureaucrats in the government machinery since 2018.

With this move, the government not only seeks to bring expertise and domain specific knowledge into the system but also to align the bureaucracy with the 'market forces'.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Saturday issued an advertisement on Saturday, notifying about the 'vacancy' for 45 domain experts in the rank and pay of Joint Secretaries, Deputy Secretaries and Directors.

Out of 45, ten experts will be hired as Joint Secretaries while the rest will be 'absorbed' into the ranks of directors or deputy secretaries across ministries including finance, electronics, agriculture, environment, and renewable energy.

Notably, the lateral entry in governance was introduced about five years ago to bring in professionals from outside the traditional civil services.

At least 12 professionals with expertise in respective sectors were inducted into government service in 2019 and 2021, out of which eight to nine are still serving in senior positions, said some reports.

In the last few years, a total of 63 appointments have reportedly been made through lateral entry out of which 35 were sourced from the private sector.

The latest batch of lateral recruitment is seen as the 'biggest' move to 'reform' the bureaucracy by tapping in external talent.

Meanwhile, the drive to recruit 45 senior officers through lateral mode has led to political sparring.

The Opposition has accused the government of belittling the country's 'steel frame' while also undermining the reservation system.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said that it was a deliberate attempt by the BJP to sideline lower castes including SCs, STs and OBCs.

While the Opposition sees it as an affront to principles of social justice, the BJP believes that it is driven by a certain political agenda.

