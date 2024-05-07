In MP poll rally, PM Modi assails Congress for 'demeaning' armed forces, slams its 'dangerous intentions'

Bhopal, May 7 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the campaign trail to Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday tore into the Congress party and accused it of hatching dangerous conspiracies to harm the nation.

Addressing a public rally in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone, PM Modi said that the terrible intentions of the Congress party are clear from the statements made by those quitting the party, after two to three decades of association.

"A woman leader who went to Ram Mandir was tortured so much that she had to leave the Congress. Another leader who quit the party said that the Congress has been taken over by Muslim Leaguers and Maoists," he said.

He further told the crowd, "Congress' Shehzada (referring to Rahul Gandhi) is planning to change the Supreme Court's decision on Ram Temple. And, I am not saying this, but leaders who were with the party for several years, are saying this."

PM Modi also slammed the grand old party and the leaders of INDI alliance for their "new-found love" for Pakistan in election season.

PM Modi cited instances of objectionable and detestable statements of Congress leaders on the valour of armed forces and urged the voters to give them befitting replies for their shameless remarks.

"A Congress leader (Charanjit Singh Channi) gives clean chit to Pakistan and blamed our forces for (Poonch) terror attack, a leader of the alliance party says 'Pakistan is not wearing bangles'," Prime Minister told the gathering.

The election in Khargone along with seven other constituencies, including Indore and Ujjain, will be held in the fourth phase on May 13 while the third phase voting in nine parliamentary seats - Bhopal, Vidisha, Guna, Gwalior, Bhind, Morena, Sagar and Betul is underway.

