In MP's Damoh, anganwadi workers raise awareness among pregnant women under PMMVY scheme

Bhopal, Jan 9 An awareness session was organised by the Anganwadi workers in Damoh district of Madhya Pradesh on Friday, to enlighten the pregnant women about various aspects of precautionary and safety measures, centering around motherhood.

Many pregnant women, who attended the session, were counselled about the need for healthy nutrition, regular health check-ups during the pregnancy period and were also informed about monetary assistance available under government scheme.

The awareness session was organised at the Tendukheda government hospital under the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY).

The PMMVY is a centrally sponsored flagship scheme by the Ministry of Women and Child Development, designed to support pregnant women and lactating mothers and providing maternity benefits to particularly those belonging to socially and economically disadvantaged sections.

The main objective is to encourage pregnant women to receive financial support, better nutrition, timely health check-ups.

They are given check-ups on the 9th and 25th of every month, to keep a check on their health and well-being.

During the counselling session, the group of pregnant women were advised to consume nutritious food, including drumstick leaves, curry leaves, lemon, orange, banana, bottle gourd, spinach, chickpeas, fenugreek leaves, coriander, ivy gourd, beans, peas, as well as coarse grains like groundnuts, maize, pulses, and jaggery, etc.

Anganwadi workers, having emerged as crucial link between government scheme and beneficiaries, also shared with IANS on how pregnant women were getting advantage of the scheme.

Anganwadi worker Mishi Kumari Sahu said, "On 9th and 25th of every month, pregnant women are called upon for check-ups. We guide them on nutrition. We advise them on increasing intake of nutritious food and green vegetables for the growth of their baby."

The Anganwadi workers visit wards and villages to encourage expecting mothers in adopting healthy habits.

Sunita Jain, another Anganwadi worker, said, "We work for pregnant women, lactating mothers, newborn babies as well as for children aged up to six years. It includes vaccination, take-home ration (THR), nutrition and food intake. We suggest mothers to send their children to Anganwadi centres. We often tell them if you remain healthy then the child will be healthy and vice-versa."

Another Anganwadi worker Yamuna Gaur said, "There are multiple struggles. Sometimes women do not even admit of their pregnancy as they feel ashamed. We have to go multiple times, then in the span of some months, then they accept it. There have been instances where they weren't able to comprehend after which we suggest their mother-in-law and husbands."

Under the PMMVY, the maternity benefit is provided to a woman for the first two living children provided the second child is a girl.

For the first child, the maternity benefit of Rs 5,000 is provided in two instalments and beneficiary is also entitled to receive the cash incentive.

For the second child, the benefit of Rs 6,000 is to be provided subject to second child is a girl child.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor