In Parliament today: HM Amit Shah to table Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill in LS

New Delhi, Dec 4 Union Home Minister Amit Shah will table The Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, 2024 in Lok Sabha on Wednesday and in the Rajya Sabha External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will make a statement on the recent developments in India-China relations.

The Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill seeks to amend the Disaster Management Act, 2005, bringing more clarity to roles and empowering authorities at the national and state levels. The Bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha on August 1 and seeks to amend the existing Act which was originally enacted to ensure effective management of disasters in India by creating institutional mechanisms, disaster management plans, and strategies for preventing and mitigating disaster impacts.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will move The Railways (Amendment) Bill, 2024. The Bill aims to amend the Railways Act of 1989 to enhance the powers of the Railways Board and improve operational efficiency.

Key provisions of the Bill include the integration of the Indian Railway Board Act, of 1905 into the Railways Act, of 1989. This move seeks to simplify the legal framework governing Indian Railways by repealing the Indian Railway Board Act, of 1905 and incorporating its provisions into the Railways Act. The changes are intended to streamline the constitution and composition of the Railway Board, thereby boosting the overall efficiency of railway operations.

Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh will make statements regarding the Standing Committee on Finance.

Reports of the Standing Committee on Coal, Mines and Steel will be presented by members Anurag Singh Thakur and Manna Lal Rawat.

Besides the statements and the Question Hour, papers will be laid on the table by 10 ministers regarding their ministries on various subjects.

In the Rajya Sabha, a suo-moto statement by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will be made on "recent developments in India's relations with China. The Minister made a similar statement in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

He said that bilateral relations between India and China were on course of some improvement after the successful disengagement agreement on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh. "Our (India-China) ties have been abnormal since 2020 when peace and tranquillity in the border areas were disturbed due to Chinese actions. Recent developments that reflect our continuous diplomatic engagement since then have set our ties in the direction of some improvement," he said. The EAM reiterated that normalcy in India-China relations depended on mutual sensitivity, respect, and interests.

Union Miniter Piyush Goyal will also move The Boilers Bill, 2024 to provide for the regulation of boilers, the safety of life and property of persons from the danger of explosions of steam-boilers and for uniformity in registration and inspection during manufacture, erection and use of boilers in the country.

